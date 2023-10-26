Clothing giveaway scheduled for Nov. 4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Susie’s Coats for Kids and Hannah’s Socks, Inc. are hosting their seventeenth Annual Distribution Day on Nov. 4 at the Jones Leadership Academy at 430 Nebraska Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A personal shopper will help the families in attendance navigate through the gymnasium for a fun, engaging family experience.

“The organization hosts one, large, warm apparel distribution day every winter, where, with dignity, children can select a brand-new coat, hat and gloves to keep them warm. Winter gear is also directly available at 30 schools and agencies in NW OH,” said Executive Director Susan Perry.

Along with warm apparel, children will be provided with new socks, toys, books and dental and personal hygiene products.

Families will also receive smoke detectors from the Toledo Fire Department.

The event does not require documentation of need, however, children or documentation with proof of children must be present to receive items.

