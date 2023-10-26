‘Deer hunt for the mobility impaired’ offers hunters an outdoor experience

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Deer hunting season is right around the corner, and hunters with mobility issues can have a chance to enjoy the outdoor experience at Proving Ground Farm, just outside of Tiffin.

“It’s 120 acres, this is the Seneca Conservation District, owns and operates, it’s a combination of conservation farming practices,” Rick Hassinger, wildlife specialist with Seneca Conservation District said.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, the district partners with the Tiffin-Seneca County Chapter of the Izaack Walton League for a special group of deer hunters.

“Successful applicant will come out here and the Izaak Walton League will feed them breakfast and then they’ll transport them out to the blinds, and they can take part in the hunt,” Hassinger said.

Steve Wright, with the Izaack Walton League, has been volunteering his time for several years during the hunt. The league promotes hands-on conservation and citizen science while advocating for strong state and national policies to protect air, water, and wildlife.

“Like myself and several of the other guys, we give up our deer season to be here, to accommodate these people that are disabled, to experience the things that they cannot normally do,” Wright said.

The league has four new hunting blinds positioned throughout the farm. Each blind is accessible for one hunter with a wheelchair. Volunteers will drive the hunter to and from the hunting blind, making sure they get settled in safely. Each hunter will also be provided with a radio to stay in contact with the volunteers.

“A blind, it also protects them from the weather, because sometimes the weather is not really good, and it gives them an advantage over the deer, that their movement and stuff, you can’t see as much, they can move around a little bit without scaring the deer off,” Wright said.

Mike Jett, from Bellevue, Ohio, has been hunting for the past 21 years. Jett said the help he’s received from the league has kept him motivated to hunt every season.

“The challenging part is getting to the spot where I need to hunt, I’m handicapped from the waist down, so a lot of the terrain, it doesn’t cooperate with me,” Jett said. “They’re all great guys, it’s hard to say, you can’t believe what they go over and beyond to do.”

Along with volunteers assisting hunters throughout the week, they will also field dress the animal if the hunter is successful.

“It’s just real rewarding to see them and to hear their stories and to be able to supply this hunt for them,” Wright added.

Hassinger said there are limited spots for programming. Hunters are chosen randomly through a lottery system, the deadline to apply is November 10. Click here to apply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.