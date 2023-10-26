Donations in memory of local teen are helping dogs in need of extra care at LC4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Honoring the memory of a Toledo teen through donations to a local animal shelter. Stephanie Wenzel died earlier this month. People have been donating to Lucas County Canine Care and Control to honor her life.

Wenzel was just 19 years old, but friends and family said she packed a lot into her short life. That includes helping shelter dogs.

“Even when she wasn’t feeling well, Stephanie still came in wanting to give back and help the dogs It really puts things in perspective for you,” Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator for LC4 said.

Bloomfield said Wenzel loved her time as a volunteer at LC4.

“She was sick for so much of her life, she didn’t get to experience things she should have. So I am really thankful she got to come here and experience the love the dogs give. They knew she was sick. They were so gentle with her. To watch them with her touched your heart,” Bloomfield said.

Wenzel was diagnosed with cancer when she was 17. Diana Wenzel is her mom.

“She had a huge love for animals. She wanted to be a veterinarian. She was outgoing and she was a thrill seeker. She was not afraid of anything. She was so brave. And she was so brave through all her treatments,” Diana Wenzel said.

LC4 is one of the places donations are being made in Stephanie’s memory. Diana Wenzel said it was a special place for Stephanie Wenzel.

“It gave her time away from worrying about what was going on. Time to sit, relax, smile and have fun,” Diana Wenzel said.

Bloomfield said the money is going to an emergency medical fund.

“It’s kind of coming full circle. through the donations in her name, she’s helping dogs that need extra medical care extra vet care so they can find a new life. The donations make a huge impact on the shelter and these dogs. Stephanie is still giving back even though she is no longer with us,” Bloomfield said.

Diana Wenzel still volunteers at LC4. Bloomfield said they all love having her at the shelter.

“We get to spend time with Diana and help support her. The dogs are so loving and they know she is hurting. The love they give is unconditional,” Bloomfield said.

Stephanie Wenzel also loved the Toledo Walleye. A jersey signed by Walleye players is being raffled off to raise money for LC4.

“She loved hockey. We went to Walleye games here and down in Cincinnati when they were playing there and we were there for treatment. I got her to every game I could,” Daina Wenzel said.

Bloomfield loves seeing all the good, happening in Stephanie’s name.

“We definitely need more Stephanie’s in this world. She was a bright light,” Bloomfield said.

Stephanie Wenzel was a 2022 graduate of Whitmer High School. If you’d like to learn more about making a donation to LC4 in her memory or entering the raffle for the Walleye jersey, click here.

