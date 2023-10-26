Farming Report: Harvest 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Farming is one of the biggest industries in our viewing area and a very weather-sensitive one at that. Every little thing that happened from late spring through early fall had an impact.

“In June we were really dry, and the crop just kind of sat there a little bit. It was growing, it just wasn’t doing a lot,” Jason Heerdegen, Manager of Ottawa Lake Co-Op in Monroe County, Michigan said. “Once we got into about July 10, right after our wheat harvest, you couldn’t have drawn up a better growing season. We had timely rains, we had heat.”

So, overall a good report… but this summer certainly had its bad moments. Remember that massive lakeshore rain event on Aug. 24? The one that rained out Bash on the Bay? Monroe County lost 40% of its vegetable crops in the aftermath of those storms. In addition, the smoky skies reduced our total sunlight and slowed things down.

“We’re about 2 weeks behind,” Heerdegen told us. “You know, the corn is not as dry as we’d like to see right now, so we’re attributing that to the dry June, and maybe a little bit of that smoke and hazy days might’ve set the crop back a little… but it’s still very good.”

So far corn and soybean yields have been good, and that *hopefully* means your increasingly stretched wallet will catch a break.

“With the good yields, prices will probably stay pretty flat,” explained Heerdegen. “Supply is going to be really good, I think demand will stay there, so I’d say as far as in the grocery store, things will probably stay pretty flat because there’s plenty of crop around. We’re not exporting a lot right now.”

Exporting is something that Ukraine, one of the world’s top grain producers, can’t do much of right now, given the ongoing war with Russia.

“When the war first started, boy the markets were going up and down,” said Heerdegen. “Seems like whatever news comes out of there doesn’t really affect our market right now. So I think everything has been taken into consideration, and we’re just kind of in the status quo right now.”

Most of the soybeans have been taken off, but the corn harvest is just getting started. “If we could have weather like this, boy within in a week it’d be wrapped up,” Heerdegen told us. “The wheat crop got put in the ground really nice, and corn… we probably need another month, at least, of nice weather. So we’ll definitely be into the full month of November.”

