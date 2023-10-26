Lake Elementary and Middle School host blood drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Elementary and Middle School and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, Nov. 3.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held in the school’s meeting room at 8048 Broadstone Blvd. in Perrysburg.

For more information on how to make an appointment, you can go to this link and enter LAKEPINT as a sponsor code, or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.