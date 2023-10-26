Local universities talk resources for students struggling after COVID-19 pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The students of the college class of 2027 spent over a year of their high school career learning from home.

So when you put those students in a college environment, it only makes sense some may struggle with that transition.

Dr. Mark Templin, a University of Toledo (UToledo) Science Education Professor described the pandemic as a “heart attack”.

“You can think of it as the nation has suffered an educational heart attack and the effects you’re seeing is the same as someone having a heart attack...we’ve survived the heart attack, but now there’s the aftermath,” Templin said.

He also said online learning stripped students of the crucial hands-on experience.

“When it deals with the hands-on material or the experience that you want in your life, then the face-to-face works much better,” Templin said.

According to an analysis published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, school-aged children lost out on about one-third of learning than what they would usually learn in that academic year from 2020 to mid-2022.

How do those same students transition onto the college scene and more importantly, succeed?

UToledo and Bowling Green State University (BGSU) have solutions.

Sarah Jurden, BGSU’s director of student success strategies and initiatives said students deserve to know how they are doing in their classes.

“For us, it’s about early communication for our students...people deserve to know how they are doing,” Jurden said.

Jurden also said the system in place at the university, covers a variety of student concerns.

“We have systems built in place so that a student can let someone know...then that person can start to have what we kinda say is this ‘communication chain’ with the other folks, and then connect the students,” said Jurden.

That means struggling falcons can go to nearly anyone at the university with concerns, and that staff member should be equipped with the tools to point that student in the right direction and get back on track.

As for UToledo, a resource open to the Rockets is the Center for Advocacy and Student Experience (CASE). It fields a variety of concerns like academic or mental health and directs students to the proper area of support.

It doesn’t just stop at the college level. 13 Action News spoke with Washington Local Schools’ Curriculum Director, Katie Spenthoff, about how the district is working to bridge the learning gap.

She said the district offers enrichment programs for students as well as summer programming to keep kids engaged in the off-months.

Spenthoff also mentioned the emphasis on longer-sustained learning in the classroom, an element students lacked with online learning during the pandemic.

If there are members of the BGSU community looking for support, Jurden said to ask a faculty member for help! According to BGSU’s website, there’s also a resource called the Falcon Launchpad. It serves as a center for information online regarding academic, mental, even financial help.

For the UToledo Community, rockets can search for the Center for Advocacy and Student Experience on the university website, and it provides a plethora of resources categorized by concern.

