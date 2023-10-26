The nationwide implications of Ohio’s abortion vote

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re less than two weeks away from Election Day in Ohio, where voters will decide on the future of abortion rights, and people across the country are watching the election closely.

Last year, several states, both blue and red, voted to protect abortion rights. This year, Ohio is the only state where the issue is on the ballot.

For the most part, Democrats in red and blue states feel like abortion is a winning issue and it has been so far in states that have already had votes since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

13 Action News caught up with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein who says that those in the world of politics expect most Democrats, including President Biden, to continue making abortion rights key parts of their election campaigns. Klein says if abortion wins in Ohio, that will only make a stronger case for Democrats to focus on the issue.

“I think you’d hear a lot of people say that the Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was immense and has cut back against conservatives and Republicans,” said Klein. “A state that has trended red at the national level, like Kentucky and Montana before it, would send a pretty strong message going into 2024.”

On the Republican side, Klein says the national strategy is going to depend on who the nominee is for president. Some have called for nationwide bans while others, including Donald Trump, have said the party needs to strike a more moderate tone.

Early voting is already underway for the Nov. 7 election.

Ohio is the only state where abortion rights are on the ballot in 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.