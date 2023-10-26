Oregon woman indicted after two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon woman has been indicted on an endangering children charge after her two-year-old son drowned in a backyard pool in Oregon.

Court records show Ashleigh Inocentes was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Oct. 26.

According to officials with the Oregon Police Department, on Oct. 6, a two-year-old who was left alone with his mother and four-year-old brother left the house while the mother was sleeping.

A neighbor called the police saying they saw a child in a diaper chasing a dog with no adults around. Police responded to search for the child. They later found him at the bottom of a pool in the area.

According to the police chief, an officer jumped into the pool and handed the child to another officer who began performing CPR as they raced the child to the hospital.

The two-year-old later died at the hospital.

The owner of the pool has since been ordered to put up a fence around the pool as part of the city’s pool zoning code.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.