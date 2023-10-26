Toledo tire slasher caught on camera

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A neighbor’s security footage caught a teen slashing a car’s tires and then running off on Monday morning, just before eight a.m.

People who live on National Ave. say, this is not the first time either.

“This happened three weeks, maybe a month ago,” said D.J. Rose.

“It’s one neighbor and then there’s been, two or three, maybe four others that are down the street,” said Allie.

Toledo Police say they are looking into it, but no one has been caught yet.

Some neighbors worry their cars could be next. “We have a fear that they might come into the property line and start slashing the tires in the driveways,” said David.

Allie and David say that is why they recently installed cameras outside of their home.

“It looks out and pans the whole street and can move and it is motion triggered and it goes to our phones and our computers and it records feed,” Allie said.

They say it is to try and protect their property as well as their pets. “And also our neighbor’s property because this is a nice neighborhood with lots of young kids and we want to make sure that it stays nice,” said Allie.

“If they have a deadly weapon on them I wouldn’t want our animals to be harmed,” said David.

This couple and many others on National Ave. are hoping police can identify this teen, and soon.

