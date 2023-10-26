13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo tire slasher caught on camera

A Toledo teenager was caught on camera slashing tires, neighbors are hoping to find out who the teen is in fear their car may be next.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A neighbor’s security footage caught a teen slashing a car’s tires and then running off on Monday morning, just before eight a.m.

People who live on National Ave. say, this is not the first time either.

“This happened three weeks, maybe a month ago,” said D.J. Rose.

“It’s one neighbor and then there’s been, two or three, maybe four others that are down the street,” said Allie.

Toledo Police say they are looking into it, but no one has been caught yet.

Some neighbors worry their cars could be next. “We have a fear that they might come into the property line and start slashing the tires in the driveways,” said David.

Allie and David say that is why they recently installed cameras outside of their home.

“It looks out and pans the whole street and can move and it is motion triggered and it goes to our phones and our computers and it records feed,” Allie said.

They say it is to try and protect their property as well as their pets. “And also our neighbor’s property because this is a nice neighborhood with lots of young kids and we want to make sure that it stays nice,” said Allie.

“If they have a deadly weapon on them I wouldn’t want our animals to be harmed,” said David.

This couple and many others on National Ave. are hoping police can identify this teen, and soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Timothy Darrow, 39, was indicted on a murder charge on Oct. 24, 2023, in the death of his...
Bond set for man charged in father’s murder six years after he went missing in Toledo, second suspect sought
One person hospitalized after an officer involved shooting on Oct. 26.
TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured

Latest News

Good yields could mean a slowing of rising food prices.
Farming Report: Harvest 2023
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds Trunk or Treat event
The students raised $1,000 and celebrated with a pizza party.
Monac Elementary 5th graders raise money for Toledo Pet Bull Project
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023