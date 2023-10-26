TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was injured when police shot at a suspect in Toledo Thursday afternoon, Toledo Police Department officials said.

A spokesperson for the police department said a suspect was grazed by a bullet and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

It happened Thursday afternoon near the Toledo Blade building at Superior and Orange downtown.

Thursday night, police released a report of the incident. According to the report, SWAT officers noticed a man walking across Cherry Street with a gun in his jacket. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he ran away.

According to police, the suspect was shot after running toward an officer with a gun in hand. The report of the incident states one officer fired one round. The suspect then dropped his gun and was taken into custody.

The shooting occurred just before 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The person suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. At this time, charges are pending.

The officer who fired his gun will be placed on paid administrative leave as part of the department’s policies.

