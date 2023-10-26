UAW announces tentative contract agreement with Ford

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - The United Auto Workers union announced Wednesday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford on a new contract.

The new tentative deal will still need to be agreed upon by a simple majority of Ford’s union-represented workers.

UAW President, Shawn Fain and Vice President Chuck Browning made the announcement on Twitter.

Record profits mean record contracts. We have a tentative agreement at Ford. #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/Z00T5CfQJN — UAW (@UAW) October 26, 2023

In the video, UAW Vice President Browning said workers will get a 25% general wage increase, plus cost of living raises that will put the pay increase over 30%, to above $40 per hour. Browning said the starting wage will increase by roughly 68%.

“We have finally added to our pension multiplier and provided more for retirement for current retirees, members with pensions and members with 401Ks,” Browning said. “And on top of that, we made historic advances in job security. For the first time ever, we won the right to strike over plant closures. For decades that was an impossible demand but through the power of the Stand Up Strike, we have made it a reality.”

The tentative agreement is with Ford, the strike continues for General Motors and Stellantis. Officials with the UAW say the deal with Ford could help with the bargaining with GM and Stellantis.

“Typically we do pattern bargaining, we try to have a pattern or similar contracts economically,” UAW Local 12 President, Bruce Beaumhower said. “Ford’s got this one. I’m hoping we can move it over to GM and Stellantis and solve this.”

The strike started at three plants on the night of Sept. 15, including UAW Local 12 in Toledo. On the 40th day of the strike, the UAW and Ford reached an agreement.

The UAW will now have four more steps before a vote on the ratification of a deal. Now, the UAW National Ford Council will vote on whether to send the tentative agreement to the members. Next, a Facebook Live to review the agreement publicly will be held. There will then be regional meetings to walk through the agreement. The final step will then be to hold informational meetings to review and discuss before a vote.

According to the video posted by the UAW Wednesday, the value of gains in the new tentative agreement is four times more than the value of gains in the 2019 CBA.

Browning said in the video that all Ford strikers will go back to work while the union votes on the tentative agreement.

“We’re going back to work at Ford to keep the pressure on Stellantis and GM,” Browning said. “The last thing they want is for Ford to get back to full capacity while they mess around and lag behind.”

UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty says the tactic of sending strikers back to work while the tentative agreement is voted on is interesting because it has not been done before.

“It’s interesting, we have never seen this strategy before. At least I haven’t,” Totty said. “This is to inspire General Motors and Stellantis to get a deal quicker because Ford is taking off now.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.