UToledo Filipino American Association celebrates, shares culture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is Filipino American History Month and students at the University of Toledo are celebrating by sharing their culture through events and an exhibition.

Inside the University of Toledo’s Carlson Library is a display of artifacts and fashion treasures from the Philippines. The exhibition was created by the Filipino American Association (FAA) and the Office of Multicultural Student Success.

Yzabel Manimtim’s favorite item on display is the Filipiniana, a traditional dress from the Philippines. She wore the dress at an international culture event at the University of Toledo last year.

Manimtim’s cousin Eldrhin Encarnacion collects cultural artifacts and donated them for the exhibition, showcasing colonial and pre-colonial items.

Other artifacts include a statue, an anahaw leaf fan, and salakot, a traditional hat worn to protect farmers and other people from the sun and rain.

Manimtim, who is the vice president internal for FAA. She was born in the Philippines, but immigrated to America when she was two-years-old. She said Filipino American History Month is special because it acknowledges a unique identity and culture.

“The culture in the homeland is very much more distinct,” Manimtim said. “We still celebrate our culture from the Phillippines here, but as an American, we’re able to also create an identity as a Filipino-American separate from Filipinos from the mainland.”

Kyle Valdez is the events coordinator for FAA. He immigrated to America from the Philippines when he was 13-years-old. He said that it wasn’t until college that he found a community that shared his heritage.

“I think that FAA here was really able to bring home away from home and it really reminds me of the culture that I grew up in,” Valdez said.

Even though it is a cultural organization, any student can join FAA regardless of their background. Part of the joy of FAA is not only sharing common heritage, but celebrating Filipino culture with others.

“I’m not Filipino and I still love it,” Taryn Jefferson, the secretary of FAA said. “A misconception about cultural orgs is that you have to be part of that culture to join. As long as you’re willing to learn and be kind about it and be open, you’re welcome to join.”

Members say that they have been asked questions about their culture, and that it is not well-known to some in Toledo. However, that’s why they say it is important to spread their culture and heritage.

“It’s a great time to let people know who we are and the basis of our culture,” Keara Lemore, the co-president of FAA, said. Any UToledo student is welcome to join FAA. The organization is having their Halo-Halloween at 7 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the last week of Filipino American History Month. Attendees can dress up in costumes and eat Halo-Halo, a Filipino shaved ice dessert.

