Verdict in trial for former Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon for former State Rep. Robert Young.

Young was convicted of one count of domestic violence against his wife. He was acquitted of a second charge of assault against his brother.

There is no sentencing date yet.

Young’s bench trial was heard Tuesday in front of Judge Edward O’Farrell, a visiting Judge from Tuscarawas County.

The assault happened on July 7 at Young’s home, as well as a relatives.

Young was also charged with violating a protection order and menacing by stalking on Sept. 15.

A status hearing on those charges is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Young, a Republican, resigned from his position effective Oct. 2.

He was in his second term in the Ohio house and was chair of the Pensions Committee.

