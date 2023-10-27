13abc Marketplace
10/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Last day of warmth; few rounds of weekend rain, chilly Halloween
One last day of second summer, then comes the big drop to the 40s for Halloween highs. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Mother Nature has apparently decided that October 27th is a perfect choice for the last day of summer, as highs run for a record in the upper-70s to low-80s. Scattered thundershowers will develop and roll through overnight, though football games should be good to go tonight. The weekend may provide a shock to the system, with temps in the 50s as a more solid shield of rain arrives late Saturday night/early Sunday AM. Halloween morning will find us in the upper-20s, as highs barely crack the low-40s which could lead to our first snowflakes of the season heading into November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

