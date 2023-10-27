10/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Mother Nature has apparently decided that October 27th is a perfect choice for the last day of summer, as highs run for a record in the upper-70s to low-80s. Scattered thundershowers will develop and roll through overnight, though football games should be good to go tonight. The weekend may provide a shock to the system, with temps in the 50s as a more solid shield of rain arrives late Saturday night/early Sunday AM. Halloween morning will find us in the upper-20s, as highs barely crack the low-40s which could lead to our first snowflakes of the season heading into November.

