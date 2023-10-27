13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - October 27th, 2023

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s playoff time on Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday! The first round of the postseason includes 50+ teams from across the 13abc viewing area.

The Game of the Week is a rematch of a week 7 regular season game between Perrysburg and Whitmer.

Host Justin Feldkamp will feature that game along with the cheerleaders of the week, the new Top 13 Power Poll, and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Perrysburg at Whitmer

Olentangy Liberty at Findlay

Cleveland Rhodes at Southview

Margaretta at Ottawa Hills

Clay at Olmsted Falls

St. John’s at Avon

Fremont Ross at Avon Lake

Napoleon at Bellevue

Genoa at Huron

Start at Anthony Wayne

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb

Marengo Highland at Liberty-Benton

Otsego at Oak Harbor

Marion Pleasant at Eastwood

Sand Creek at Whiteford

Bowling Green at Central Catholic

