Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - October 27th, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s playoff time on Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday! The first round of the postseason includes 50+ teams from across the 13abc viewing area.
The Game of the Week is a rematch of a week 7 regular season game between Perrysburg and Whitmer.
Host Justin Feldkamp will feature that game along with the cheerleaders of the week, the new Top 13 Power Poll, and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
Perrysburg at Whitmer
Olentangy Liberty at Findlay
Cleveland Rhodes at Southview
Margaretta at Ottawa Hills
Clay at Olmsted Falls
St. John’s at Avon
Fremont Ross at Avon Lake
Napoleon at Bellevue
Genoa at Huron
Start at Anthony Wayne
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb
Marengo Highland at Liberty-Benton
Otsego at Oak Harbor
Marion Pleasant at Eastwood
Sand Creek at Whiteford
Bowling Green at Central Catholic
