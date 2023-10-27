Developers move forward with apartments in parking lot of Southland Shopping Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You could hear the murmur of the crowd inside the Heatherdowns branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. Many of the people there were upset about a housing project slated for the parking lot of the Southland Shopping Plaza at the corner of Byrne and Glendale.

They’re also not happy with what they call a lack of publicity about the informational meeting itself. Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry said he found out about it through Facebook.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and this is one of the worst meetings I’ve ever seen,” Cherry said during the meeting.

In 2022, Councilman Cherry said he voted against rezoning the parking lot of Southland Shopping Plaza. It still passed as city council signed off in a vote of 8 to 4. That approval paved the way for a housing development with income requirements between $44,000 and $60,000 per year for a family of four.

The 50 units of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are called “The Glen.” Developer Pivotal Housing Partners is moving forward with the project, but a spokesperson said the plans are not set in stone.

“We’re still, you know, we still have to finalize our equity and our debt, and obviously work with the great City of Toledo on our site plan, but we’re pretty confident the development’s going to go through,” explained Nick Klein, who was the only representative of the developer at the meeting.

The Glen would go up at the same time as The Grand, which is another development tied to the Southland project. The Grand includes 20 townhomes along Detroit Ave. south of Bancroft.

“I mean it’s no secret that we do need more housing in this city. We are at a lack of housing. We need more affordable housing, but my opinion, as you’ve heard in this meeting is, I just don’t think a parking lot’s the right place for it,” added Councilman Cherry.

Pivotal Housing Partners expect to break ground on both projects Summer 2024, with opening dates set for Fall 2025.

The city of Toledo is chipping in for the project as well, giving $5 million from ARPA funding. That’s half of the city’s allocated funds for affordable housing. The other $5 million will be split between The Grand at the site of the former Driggs Dairy, The Collingwood Green V and and an expansion of the YWCA shelter.

All of Toledo’s ARPA expenditures are posted on the city’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.