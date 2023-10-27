Groundbreaking date set for new Lucas Co. jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The old Lucas County Facilities Building was demolished Thursday and a groundbreaking date is set for a new Lucas County jail.

According to 13 Action News’ newspaper partner, the Blade, a groundbreaking for a new county corrections center is set for Nov. 6.

The building which previously sat at the corner of Canton and Southard was demolished Thursday in preparation for the building of a new jail.

County leaders chose the location last spring after a multi-year search to find a suitable spot for a new county corrections center.

Construction of the new building is expected to take up to three years.

