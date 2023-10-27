The ‘Hero Hustle’ set to take place Nov. 4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Life Connection in Ohio is set to hold its annual Hero Hustle run and walk Saturday, Nov.4.

The 5k, meant to raise awareness for about organ, eye, and tissue donation in Northwest Ohio has some donor families and recipients walk together. Life connection officials say it shows how powerful donating is.

