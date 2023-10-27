13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Local Help Now app to connect Lucas Co. residents to mental health resources

The free Local Help Now app includes a directory of local providers, searchable by category,...
The free Local Help Now app includes a directory of local providers, searchable by category, age, payment and other criteria.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County has announced the launch of a new app that will help Lucas County residents connect to mental health resources.

MHRSB says says the free Local Help Now app includes a directory of local providers, searchable by category, age, payment and other criteria. Users can also connect with providers directly through the app or find contact information and directions to their facilities.

“The Local Help Now app is a great resource for people experiencing mental health challenges. It’s easy to use and provides a wealth of information and support at your fingertips,” said Michael Carter, Directory of Community Engagement and Equity at MHRSB. “The app is easy to use and provides comprehensive information about local providers and services. We encourage everyone to download the app and keep it on their phone in case they or someone they know needs help.”

According to MHRSB, Local Help Now also includes:

  • Information about mental health and substance abuse
  • Tips for coping with stress, anxiety and depression
  • Links to support groups and other resources
  • a 24/7 CrisisCare hotline
  • A warm line for non-life-threatening situations

Local Help Now is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is also available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Timothy Darrow, 39, was indicted on a murder charge on Oct. 24, 2023, in the death of his...
Bond set for man charged in father’s murder six years after he went missing in Toledo, second suspect sought
One person hospitalized after an officer involved shooting on Oct. 26.
TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured

Latest News

Voters stand in partitioned booths to fill out their ballots during early in-person voting at...
Abortion rights supporters far outraise opponents and rake in out-of-state money in Ohio election
The special airs on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.
Preview of "20/20: She Was Almost Home" with ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones
FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Soil removal from Ohio train derailment site is nearly done, but cleanup isn’t over
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crashes occurred on eastbound Route 20 near Tracy Road.
Two hospitalized after two separate crashes on Route 20 Friday afternoon
Paul Meacham holds high a sign that reads "Ohio is pro-life" as the crowd prays during the Ohio...
Misinformation is flowing ahead of Ohio abortion vote. Some is coming from a legislative website.