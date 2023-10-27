Local Help Now app to connect Lucas Co. residents to mental health resources

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County has announced the launch of a new app that will help Lucas County residents connect to mental health resources.

MHRSB says says the free Local Help Now app includes a directory of local providers, searchable by category, age, payment and other criteria. Users can also connect with providers directly through the app or find contact information and directions to their facilities.

“The Local Help Now app is a great resource for people experiencing mental health challenges. It’s easy to use and provides a wealth of information and support at your fingertips,” said Michael Carter, Directory of Community Engagement and Equity at MHRSB. “The app is easy to use and provides comprehensive information about local providers and services. We encourage everyone to download the app and keep it on their phone in case they or someone they know needs help.”

According to MHRSB, Local Help Now also includes:

Information about mental health and substance abuse

Tips for coping with stress, anxiety and depression

Links to support groups and other resources

a 24/7 CrisisCare hotline

A warm line for non-life-threatening situations

Local Help Now is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is also available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

