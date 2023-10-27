Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United Auto Workers union announced Wednesday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford for a new four-year contract.

The union has been calling on local units to strike since Sept. 15. On Sept. 15, union leadership called on three units to go on strike immediately, one of those three was Local 12 in Toledo.

The tentative agreement between the UAW and Ford would raise the general wage by 25% while increasing the starting wage by roughly 68% according to UAW Vice President Chuck Browning.

“The 25% we want more, they have made good money in the past year and it’s time to pay,” Eric Anderson, another striker in Toledo said.

UAW Local 12 members work at the Toledo Assembly Complex (Stellantis) and are hopeful the tentative deal with Ford will get Stellantis to offer something similar.

“It seemed to be a good deal, so I hope they can implement that at our plant,” striking Toledo Assembly Complex worker Armond Wright III said.

The President of UAW Local 12, Bruce Baumhower, said he hopes a similar offer to the one with Ford can be reached with Stellantis soon.

UAW President Shawn Fain ordered all Ford workers to return to work while the union votes on the tentative agreement. Fain and Browning said they told workers to return to Ford to put more pressure on Stellantis and General Motors.

“I’m very hopeful that it is a positive development in the right direction as far as what they are offering and hopefully it will cross the board into our area with our leadership over here at (Stellantis),” UAW member Darryl Boyd said. “I guess they are playing hardball, but we’re tough enough to stand the ground to a point where we can meet together and shake hands and say hey this is something we can do.”

GM and Stellantis met with UAW bargainers Thursday to try and reach contract agreements that mirror the deal signed with Ford.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.