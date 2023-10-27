Quilting Eagles thank Veterans with quilts

LEMOYNE, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of dedicated quilters are putting the finishing touches on quilts that will be given away to veterans during a special ceremony at Eastwood High School.

What started as a group of five teachers in the Eastwood School District making quilts for preschool students 21 years ago, has grown into a quilting dynasty.

“28 members right now, yes,” Linda Dunmyer said.

Dunmyer, a retired teacher, who spent 30 years with the Eastwood school district, is a founding member of the Quilting Eagles, a devoted group of women, mostly retired schoolteachers, that gather twice a month at Dunmyer’s home in Lemoyne, Ohio.

“This last year, we gave to three preschools, the hilltop one in Stoney Ridge, Bethlehem Lutheran Church one, and then the one that’s Eastwood preschool that is in the old Pemberville Elementary building,” Dunmyer said about the quilts, along with a book given to preschool students.

In 2013 a handful of quilting members traveled to Texas. There they joined Quilts of Valor, a national organization that honors veterans with quilts.

“We try to locate everyone within the Eastwood district. We find them and then we bring them to a program,” Dunmyer said.

That program is at Eastwood High School during the school’s annual ceremony, honoring veterans.

“After we’ve interviewed them so that we have all of these things to tell in front of the audience, about them, and then they get a 60x80 quilt of valor that we’ve made with all red, white and blue fabrics,” Dunmyer said.

Before a quilt is presented, a member of the Quilting Eagles reaches out to each individual veteran who receives a quilt.

“And we let them tell their story, and for many of these veterans they’ve never had the opportunity to actually speak their stories to other people,” Betty Kahlenberg, a member of the Quilting Eagles said. “And so this may be their last time they get to tell what they did, how they were treated, how we treated them when they came home, and it’s their thank you, it’s a very moving ceremony that we do.”

