Reports: Stellantis, GM match Ford’s offer in latest UAW negotiations

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - Stellantis and General Motors have matched the 25% wage increase that Ford and the UAW reached a tentative agreement on earlier this week, reports say.

According to 13 Action News’ partner, WXYZ, sources close to the negotiations said Stellantis and GM have matched the wage increase.

According to WXYZ, GM and Stellantis have made the offer but a tentative deal has not yet been reached.

The UAW announced Wednesday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford which included a 25% general wage increase. The deal with Ford still needs to be voted on by all union-represented workers. But while the voting process plays out, all workers Ford workers who were called on to strike were sent back to work, putting pressure on Stellantis and GM.

