A Sylvania event is scaring up all kinds of fun for ghouls and goblins of all ages

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the season of frights and there’s a great place in Sylvania to scare up some fun for the whole family. It’s a haven of Halloween fun. Centennial Terrace has been transformed into Woodland Lane Cemetery. And there are no skeletons in the closet. Well, except for the one in the outhouse.

“Things pop up out of nowhere, there are smoking cannons out of a pirate ship. There is a lot to look at and enjoy,” Julie Emerine, the Special Events Manager for the Sylvania Recreation District said.

The haunting display was the creation of a local family and it spent many years in a Sylvania neighborhood. When the family moved to Texas, the Sylvania Recreation District bought it and brought it back to life here. “It’s silly. It’s fun. It gets you in the mood for Halloween. For the adults, it’s fun to be like a kid again and enjoy the small things.”

Of course, there’s a cemetery. It’s the final resting place of people with all kinds of interesting names from Daisy Pusher to Ima Rottin, Ben Better and many more.

“We’ve got Anita Shovel, CN Worms, Myra Mains, and Rigg R. Mortis,” Emerine said.

There’s also a saloon, a barber shop, a bank that’s been taken over by witches, a lawn crew, a fire station, a chapel and even a dog park. And then there’s the ghost ship manned by phantom pirates.

“Nothing here is too spooky, so you can bring the little ones. The teens think it’s fun and cool, too. It’s family-friendly. There is nothing jumping out at you,” Emerine said.

There are even little treasures scattered about for the little ones to track down.

“They’ve got items to find hidden throughout some are in the scenes, others are throughout the facility. There are pictures of them, they have to find them and turn in their paper and get a prize,” Emerine said. “We have mini-golf and it actually lights up at night. There are bounce houses, face tattoos, a live magician and plenty more.”

All adding up to a hauntingly good time for ghouls and goblins of all ages!

Woodland Lane Cemetery will be open Oct. 27-30th. To learn more about times and activities, click here.

The plan is to expand the display and make it an annual event.

