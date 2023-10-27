Sylvania Township firefighter accused of stealing prescription medications while on run

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Prosecutors are determining if charges should be filed against a Sylvania Township firefighter accused of stealing painkillers from a patient during a medical run.

The woman’s daughter is speaking out.

“Well, who’s not shocked? Who expects somebody to come to your house as help and find out that they are stealing drugs out of the house,” Jody Ballis said.

Ballis said her 83-year-old mother has severe rheumatoid arthritis and other medical issues.

On Oct. 6 she says her mother wasn’t feeling well.

“So, I called 911 so the two EMS and the firefighter came out here. He was talking to me, and the EMS were in the front room, front bedroom dealing with her and talking to her. And he kept trying to send me out of the house,” Ballis said.

She says she now believes what the Sylvania Township fire lieutenant was up to.

“At the time I didn’t realize he was going to be thieving pills,” Ballis said.

She says her mother’s Tramodol a strong painkiller was sitting on this tray when the medics and the firefighter showed up. She told me a detective came to the hospital to talk to her mother after police received a call that the firefighter had pain pills that didn’t belong to him.

“After she told me the story, I came home and look for that bottle of Tramadol and could not find them,” Ballis said.

The firefighter’s wife found the medication in her husband’s truck according to the police report. The wife was suspicious her husband was abusing medication.

The report details how she went to the fire station while her husband was working to search his truck and that’s when she found the pill bottle.

She took pictures of the bottle and left it where she found it then sent the pictures to a firefighter who was working.

He alerted administrators and the investigation was launched.

“If he’s on drugs, hopefully, he gets help. And hopefully, he learns something out of this,” Ballis said.

13 Action News reached out to the firefighter to get a comment, but he has yet to return our phone call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.