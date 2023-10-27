13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo awarded $750,00 toward housing improvements for Alpha Tower residents

Sherrod Brown
Sherrod Brown(WTVG)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) led an initiative granting $750,000 to go toward housing improvements for Alpha Towers residents in Toledo.

According to a release from Brown’s office, the money is meant to go toward utility upgrades that “increase efficiency and lower utility costs.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the money as part of the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP) in order to create meaningful improvements for projects that are already in the process of being renovated, officials with Brown’s office said.

Brown said that the investments will help improve affordable housing in Toledo to make it more energy and water-efficient, as well as make housing healthier and more cost-efficient for Alpha Tower residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Timothy Darrow, 39, was indicted on a murder charge on Oct. 24, 2023, in the death of his...
Bond set for man charged in father’s murder six years after he went missing in Toledo, second suspect sought
One person hospitalized after an officer involved shooting on Oct. 26.
TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured

Latest News

Good yields could mean a slowing of rising food prices.
Farming Report: Harvest 2023
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds Trunk or Treat event
The students raised $1,000 and celebrated with a pizza party.
Monac Elementary 5th graders raise money for Toledo Pet Bull Project
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023