Toledo awarded $750,00 toward housing improvements for Alpha Tower residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) led an initiative granting $750,000 to go toward housing improvements for Alpha Towers residents in Toledo.

According to a release from Brown’s office, the money is meant to go toward utility upgrades that “increase efficiency and lower utility costs.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the money as part of the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP) in order to create meaningful improvements for projects that are already in the process of being renovated, officials with Brown’s office said.

Brown said that the investments will help improve affordable housing in Toledo to make it more energy and water-efficient, as well as make housing healthier and more cost-efficient for Alpha Tower residents.

