Two hospitalized after two separate crashes on Route 20 Friday afternoon

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following two separate crashes on Route 20 Friday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crashes occurred on eastbound Route 20 near Tracy Road.

According to officials, three vehicles were involved in the first crash. A teenage driver said he was messing with the radio when he rear-ended a car that had slowed down. That second car then hit a third one.

OSHP says the second crash involved two vehicles but no further details were given

Following the crashes, two people claimed to have neck pain and were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. It is currently unknown which crash the injured people were involved in.

Officials say the crashes caused Route 20 to temporarily close but the scene has been cleaned up and the road is back open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.