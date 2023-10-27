Non-union Mobis employees told to work from home over safety concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Non-union employees at Mobis were told to stay home after police received multiple complaints about pedestrians not letting employees in or out of the building.

Officials with the Toledo Police said the problem is mainly at the entrances of the Jeep plant, where employees are not being allowed in.

A video obtained from the scene shows non-union workers leaving the plant bumper to bumper while a UAW worker tries to squeeze in between the two cars.

Lieutenant Paul Davis from TPD says that people are allowed to strike, but must follow the law.

“If you are impeding traffic, there is a disorderly conduct section that addresses that which is arrestable. I do want to make sure everybody knows our objective is to not arrest people for minor in fractions in this. We don’t think that’s going to help the situation but yes you cannot stop vehicle traffic,” Davis said.

Police have used their squad cars to create paths for employees to get to work, but UAW picketers say that the workers are driving aggressively- two picketers saying that they have almost been hit.

Both sides say that they want everyone to stay calm, and play it cool.

“We let them in every walk-through five minutes but I guess it’s a couple of them they feel like they’re not going to wait and run our line and that’s not necessarily safe and it can lead to legal jeopardy later on. We’re not happy with it. Everybody needs to be safe and conscious of what’s going on,” UAW worker Daryl Boyd said.

