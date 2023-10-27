13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Autoworkers reaching a deal with Ford, police shoot a suspect in downtown Toledo, the implications of the upcoming November election and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
- Non-union Mobis employees told to work from home over safety concerns
- TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured
- Sylvania Township firefighter accused of stealing painkillers from patient
- Toledo man charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old family member
- Woman found guilty of obstruction charge in missing, murdered Toledo teens case
- Teen arrested in connection to Whitmer football stadium triple shooting
- Toledo tire slasher caught on camera
- A big change when it comes to backpacks for some WLS students
- ABC’s ‘20/20′ airing a special on the disappearance of Sierah Joughin Friday
- Ticket buys to multiple Big Ten games found in name of suspended Michigan staffer, AP sources say
- BGHS: Head football coach suspended for the week, will continue teaching
- Important deadlines for Ohio voters ahead of November election
- The nationwide implications of Ohio’s abortion vote
- Donations in memory of local teen are helping dogs in need of extra care at LC4
- “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band to perform at Stranahan Theater
- Do you have the best Jack-O’-Lantern?
