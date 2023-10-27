Will results of Issues 1 & 2 show disconnect between Ohio voters and state lawmakers?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Reproductive rights and recreational marijuana are both the headline issues on Ohio’s November ballot. One vote changes the constitution, the other has some room to be overturned.

With so many state legislators against these items, the 13 Action News I-Team is asking Ohio’s governor what “Yes” votes say about the state and if there is a disconnect.

Governor Mike DeWine tells the I-Team he’s already voted “No” on issues 1 and 2. Voters will have the final say on Election Day and we spoke to DeWine about what it would mean if voters say “Yes” to both issues.

Issue 1 is a constitutional amendment greatly expanding abortion rights in Ohio. After Roe v Wade was overturned, Ohio’s legislature enacted a strict abortion ban.

“Issue 1, whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice, just goes much, much too far,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine believes if people vote “No” on issue one that the legislature could come up with something more in the middle of what Ohioans want. Many in the pro-choice community don’t believe that and think going to the constitution is the only way.

The I-Team asked the governor, if this passes, does that show there’s a disconnect between what the majority says in Ohio and what’s being said in Columbus?

“I think a lot of people are looking at this and they don’t particularly like what the law is today and they don’t really like what this constitutional amendment is so they’re in a difficult situation,” said DeWine. “My advice is if you don’t like the status quo and you don’t like this constitutional amendment, don’t enshrine this very radical constitutional amendment in our constitution.”

Issue 2 legalizes recreational marijuana. This would not be a constitutional amendment, but a state law. That means the legislature could vote to overturn it or tweak it. DeWine is open to expanding the current medical program, not Issue two.

The I-Team asked DeWine if he’d urge the legislature to overturn recreational marijuana if it passed.

“I think we have to see how the vote comes out and exactly what the votes are,” said DeWine.

Now we wait until after election day to see what action could happen and when.

