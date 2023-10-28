10/28: Erin’s Saturday Forecast
Dry through Saturday, showers right around the corner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After some overnight rain showers, we look forward to a mostly dry Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start cooling back down to something more seasonable, but on the other side of today, temperatures drop well below average. Showers are likely overnight into Sunday and through Sunday morning with a mid-day break before showers return in the evening. Temperatures struggle to hit the 50s.
