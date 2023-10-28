7 people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75

MONROE, MI (WTVG) - 7 people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in Erie Township according to officials from Monroe County Police Department.

The crash took place around 7:11 p.m. Friday and involved 4 different cars. Only members from 2 of the cars sustained serious injuries.

MPD reports that the crash began with a car driving northbound on I-75 before rear-ending another vehicle. The car that was rear-ended then struck another vehicle and rotated towards the freeway and hit the median. The force from those two cars followed two vehicles in front of them to be rear-ended as well.

The two adults and two children, ages 9 and 10 in the first car, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and are currently in stable condition. The two adults and 14-year-old passenger from the second car were taken to a different local hospital. The 14 year-old is currently in critical condition says MPD.

The other two cars that were rear ended did not sustain any injuries and were able to leave the scene.

MPD says that speed was not an issue in this accident and that everyone was wearing a seatbelt except for the 14-year old boy.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office Traffic Services Division.

They ask that anyone with information calls 734-240-7756

