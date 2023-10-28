Canadian strike halts Great Lakes shipping

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 21 at Midnight, union workers that operate the Canadian controlled locks in the St. Lawrence Seaway went on strike. That completely shut down shipping in and out of the Great Lakes.

It’s the first time a strike like this has happened in decades, and the timing is bad. First, it’s harvest season, so all the grain being brought to port has nowhere to go. Secondly, winter and the end of the Great Lakes shipping season is not far off. That could cause a backup of coal, iron ore, and most importantly… road salt.

“A vessel carries the equivalent of hundreds and hundreds of trucks, and hundreds and hundreds of rail cars for that matter,” Joe Cappel said, the Vice-President of Business Development for the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority. “So, if this product is not moving on vessels, I’m not sure that the other modes of transportation have the capacity to go ahead and just make up the difference.”

Now, shipping inside the Great Lakes can still happen, except for Lake Ontario, because that Canadian union also controls the locks that bypass Niagara Falls. This strike started for numerous reasons, wages among them, and negotiations have been on and off this week. However, if the matter is not resolved soon, many in the Toledo area will be feeling it.

“When the ships aren’t moving, all those service providers, all the trucking companies, the rail lines, our people who handle the material flowing through the terminals… they can certainly all be impacted,” Cappel said.

If this strike persists, food prices may continue to soar as supply drops with consistent demand. “Simple economics here,” Cappel told us. “You may not notice it immediately, but certainly somewhere down the line it will have an impact.”

Right now about 100 ships and their crews are trapped in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway, so even a quick resolution will have lasting impacts.

“It does take some time once this would be resolved to crank everything back up again and get those workers to where they need to go,” Cappel said.

