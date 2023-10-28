Judge sets $1 million bond for mother accused of 4-month-old’s death in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother accused of murdering a 4-month-old appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom Saturday, where a judge set her bond at $1 million.

The judge set 23-year-old Ja’nasia Green’s bond so high due to the severity of the infant’s injuries.

Court officials and the coroner’s report say the infant had injuries all over his body, including blunt-force trauma to the head and a lacerated liver.

Green was arrested Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of the infant, Cincinnati police said.

On Wednesday, police say they responded to a home on Jones Street, between Derrick Turnbow Avenue and Luke Drive, around noon.

Firefighters found the infant boy unresponsive, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The coroner’s report revealed the disturbing nature of the infants’ injuries.

“We found that the child had severe injuries including blunt force trauma to the head, a brain hemorrhage, injuries all over his body including to his brain, ribs, as well as a lacerated liver, “the judge said. “The coroner ended up saying that the liver was nearly severed in half.”

According to court officials, Green revealed to police how the baby boy’s death may have happened.

“As she was attempting to assist to the child’s digestive problem, she began patting the child but eventually blacked out and made a curled fist motion,” court officials said. “Prosecutors believe that she may have eventually punched the child to death.”

Additionally, court documents revealed that on the day the child was found dead, Green was set to be evicted from her apartment on Jones Street.

Green is expected to appear in court on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

