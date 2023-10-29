10/28: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain arrives later this evening and continues overnight. Lows in the mid-40s. SUNDAY: Light rain for the morning, then a few scattered showers for the afternoon with highs around 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Another round of steady rain arrives in the evening and continues overnight with lows near 40. MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Increasing clouds, a spooky breeze, and chilly for Halloween with highs in the low 40s. Some snow is likely later Tuesday into Tuesday night, and a dusting is possible, mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny Thursday and breezy with highs around 50. Mostly sunny and breezy Friday with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy & breezy Saturday, near 60.

