10/29: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Steady rain is expected for much of the night with lows around 40. MONDAY: Partly sunny with a NW breeze and highs in the upper 40s. A few isolated rain showers around, and some graupel may mix in. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold with a hard freeze; lows in the upper 20s. HALLOWEEN: AM sunshine, then PM clouds Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A few flurries and snow showers are possible from later in the afternoon into the evening. A dusting of snow is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, but whatever sticks will melt quickly. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny again Thursday but breezy with highs near 50. A mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday and breezy again with highs in the mid-50s. Partly to mostly cloudy next Saturday and Sunday with highs near 60 on both days. A brief shower or two is possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.