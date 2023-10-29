13abc Marketplace
10/29: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Showers early this morning, mid-day pause, showers this evening
Showers lighten up through the morning with clouds sticking around through the day. Showers are likely again this evening.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Up to 0.5″ of rainfall has fallen already overnight into Monday with more on the way. Showers lighten up and become scattered before another 0.1″ to 0.25″ arrives later this evening. Temperatures today struggle to hit the 50s with a steady breeze out of the Northeast. Expect clouds early in the day Monday with gradual clearing through the day and daytime highs in the upper 40s. Halloween still looks chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s and a chance of evening flurries that will dust higher surfaces and grass.

