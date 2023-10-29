13 Action News Weekend in Review: Oct. 29, 2023

Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.

The Stellantis deal, which still must be ratified by members, leaves only GM without an agreement with the union.

UAW strikers step off the picket line at Toledo Jeep Plant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Workers at the Toledo Jeep plant have been out on the picket lines since day one of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. On the 44th day of the strike, UAW President Shawn Fain told strikers a tentative agreement was reached with Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, telling strikers they could go back to work.

Robert Vasquez, a strike captain on the picket line, said he is happy with the agreement put forth and he is ready to go back to work.

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and Ford

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis.

The escalated walkout began Saturday evening at a Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, GM’s largest in North America, just hours after the Stellantic deal was reached. Its nearly 4,000 workers join about 18,000 already striking at GM factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri and Tennessee.

