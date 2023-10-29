13abc Marketplace
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities recovered a body from a vehicle in a retention pond in Findlay Saturday evening, police said.

According to Findlay Police, officials pulled a vehicle out of a retention pond near 1020 Interstate Court around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and found a body inside. Authorities are not releasing the person’s name at this time until their family has been notified.

Officers received a call of a vehicle entering the pond, and arrived at the scene as it sunk below water about 30 yards from the bank, authorities said. Several law enforcement agencies responded.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

