Local healthcare workers plan to protest today in support of workers in Gaza

Healthcare workers in Toledo protest in support of Gazan healthcare officials and citizens.(PR)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local healthcare workers plan to meet together today at 3 p.m. to protest for healthcare workers and citizens in Gaza in order to show solidarity.

Officials from the event call on community members and healthcare workers alike to come and support the protest. Healthcare workers are asked to show up in their “work attire” such as scrubs or a white coat.

The event will take place in front of Canes in Perrysburg at 10576 Freemont Pike and is being followed by the PAMA Fundraiser at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

