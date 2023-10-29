13abc Marketplace
Massive LEGO convention in Toledo being held today

This weekend Toledo will be holding a massive LEGO convention this weekend.
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Brick Convention came to the Glass City Center this weekend for a massive LEGO event.

The convention started Saturday and ends today at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before hand for $14.99 on their website.

According to officials from the event, there will be opportunities to look at LEGOs from creators all around the U.S, as well as an opportunities to meet and chat with LEGO celebrities.

Officials also say that visitors can enjoy a hands on experience through “Brick Pits” that have thousands of LEGO blocks to choose from and build with.

There will also be opportunity to purchase varieties of LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, and other LEGO themed goodies.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards Creations for Charity that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

