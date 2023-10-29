Sierah Jaughin’s family honor her memory through Justice for Sierah

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sierah Jaughin was murdered in the Summer of 2016. Her young life, her disappearance and the subsequent trial and conviction of her killer were the focus of a two-hour 20/20 special Friday.

In efforts to empower students and teache against violent attacker, ”Justice for Sierah” was created.

Tera Ice is Jaughin’s aunt and president of “Justice for Sierah”—a foundation in honor of Sierah’s life through self-awareness and self-defense.

“Before she went missing we took a self-defense class. We kept saying we’re going to practice every Sunday and that Sunday would come and we couldn’t remember what we were going to practice and so when everything happened for me I knew the first initiative was a community program,” said Ice.

She defines the foundation through three principles:

Growth: “We are growing,” said Ice. “We are reaching more kids, more communities, more, more families.”

Positive: “It’s all positive her life was taken in vain but her memory is positive.”

Impact: “Her life has impacted so many people. I have so many people who told me they feel like they know her and her spirit, her energy.”

Since 2017 the Justice for Sierah foundation has served in two different capacities. The community program provides kidprint IDs for children 6-16 and the self-defense and self-awarness curriculum that instructs teachers and students to learn how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

“I want every child in Ohio for me it’s the repetition of learning. So if they’re in a compromising situation (SNAPS) they know exactly what to do,” Ice said.

The curriculum of 15 lessons, 12 on self-defense and 3 on self-awareness are taught by the teachers who are trained. Through her grief, Tera has found joy in giving this curriculum to 30 schools serving over 2,500 kids.

“I’ve always has this passion for helping others and to be able to empower someone with those tools then they can empower their students,” said Ice.

Sierah’s legacy lives in the schools and communities. Through Sierah’s law passed in 2018 anyone can now see where violent offenders live through a database from the local county sheriff’s office. For more information visit this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.