UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee

(Lowell Rose)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers Union has expanded its strike against General Motors Saturday.

The union walked out Saturday night at a GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The UAW said on the social media platform ‘X’, “Local 1853 members who work at GM Spring Hill Manufacturing have received the call and are joining the Stand Up Strike!”

GM released a response to the strike expansion, stating, “We are disappointed by the UAW’s action in light of the progress we have made. We have continued to bargain in good faith with the UAW, and our goal remains to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

This comes after the UAW worked out a new contract with Ford, and reached a tentative contract deal with Stellantis.

