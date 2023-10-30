10/30: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Today is certainly a jacket day with temperatures in the mid-40s and overcast skies. Expect a hard freeze overnight into Tuesday, Halloween, and expect temperatures to barely hit the 40s through the day. Trick-or-treat will be quite cold with temperatures declining into the mid-30s and the first snowflakes of the season speckling the skies. Expect snow to stick to grass and leaves. Some spots will be slick Wednesday morning with temperatures forecasted well below freezing.

