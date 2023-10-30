13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

13 Action News anchor Diane Larson recovering from vocal cord surgery

Diane will be out for a few more weeks while she's on vocal rest and going through voice therapy.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may have noticed 13 Action News anchor Diane Larson hasn’t been at the anchor desk for the last week or so. She’s at home recovering from surgery on her vocal cord to remove a hemorrhagic polyp.

The surgery went well and she’s on the road to recovery. She’ll be out for a few more weeks while she’s on vocal rest and going through voice therapy.

Diane recorded the attached video before her surgery to explain the situation and the recovery process. The 13 Action News team can’t wait to welcome her back to the newsroom!

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

A neighbor reached out to 13 Action News for help.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neglected house attracts unwelcome guests
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
Seneca County 211
2-1-1 up and running in Seneca County
10/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast