13 Action News anchor Diane Larson recovering from vocal cord surgery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may have noticed 13 Action News anchor Diane Larson hasn’t been at the anchor desk for the last week or so. She’s at home recovering from surgery on her vocal cord to remove a hemorrhagic polyp.

The surgery went well and she’s on the road to recovery. She’ll be out for a few more weeks while she’s on vocal rest and going through voice therapy.

Diane recorded the attached video before her surgery to explain the situation and the recovery process. The 13 Action News team can’t wait to welcome her back to the newsroom!

