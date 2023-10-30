2-1-1 up and running in Seneca County

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Anyone who has a question, whether it’s simple or serious, can now dial 2-1-1 in Seneca County.

“First Call for Help has existed since the early 1970′s. It was established to be a reference and referral program, help people connect with services that they needed,” Chris Lewis said.

Lewis, interim executive director of Tiffin-Seneca County United Way, explains how First Call for Help has helped community members over the years.

“Help with utilities, help with rent, needing help finding employment even sometimes we would refer folks, help folks figure out how to get in touch with JFS,” Lewis said.

Lewis said his United Way office handles about 17-20 calls a day, putting a strain on his small staff.

“As we were trying to answer those calls, with two of us in the office, it was very difficult, sometimes our call back times were a couple of days even before we could get people called back,” Lewis added.

Lewis said with the new partnership with the United Way of Greater Toledo, calls will be answered day and night.

“With 2-1-1 we’re going to able to go 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and that is a fully staffed line,” Lewis said. “Average hold time on the call is going to be two minutes.”

2-1-1 is a three-digit phone number that connects individuals in need with essential community resources and services. Whether you are seeking assistance with food, housing, healthcare, or various other social services, 2-1-1 is a one-stop helpline for valuable information and support.

Sandra De Steno, director of 2-1-1, with United Way of Greater Toledo, estimates that 90,000 people a year will be using 211 now that Seneca County has been added along with Wood, Lucas, and Ottawa Counties.

“Pick up the phone, dial three numbers, 2-1-1 and be able to find out where to go in their community to reach those important agencies,” De Steno said.

With the introduction of 2-1-1 in Tiffin and Seneca County, officials say residents calling First Call for Help will have a dedicated, user-friendly platform to access an extensive network of community resources.

“We have funding in house where we can help people with rent, utilities, basic needs like that, but also direct connections with some of the food banks,” Lewis said.

The program is expected to cost the Tiffin-Seneca County United Way anywhere from $30,000 to $35,000 dollars a year.

“We’re hoping that next year we’ll be on the commissioner’s budget as well for some financial support through the county commissioners,” Lewis said.

