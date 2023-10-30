13abc Marketplace
Care for Kids to hold coat drive event this weekend

The goal of the event is to collect new, gender-neutral coats ranging from children's size 7/8 to adult large.
The goal of the event is to collect new, gender-neutral coats ranging from children’s size 7/8 to adult large.(WEEK)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Care for Kids is holding a special coat drive event this weekend that organizers say will celebrate children and charity.

The event is taking place on Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Designetics located at 1624 S Eber Road in Holland.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to collect new, gender-neutral coats ranging from children’s size 7/8 to adult large. Every coat donated will go to Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo and Susie’s Coats for Kids, ensuring children and families in need will be able to stay warm throughout the winter.

The event will also feature a variety of activities including:

  • Food and treats from local food trucks
  • Kid’s activities suitable for all age groups
  • Live music from a local DJ
  • $500 Kroger gift card raffle

“The event stands not only as a call for donations but also as a testament to the community’s spirit of generosity,” said Care for Kids.

