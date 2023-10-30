City of Toledo announces 2023 Leaf Collection schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the schedule for its 2023 Leaf Collection Program.

The City says leaf collection will begin on Nov. 6 in zip codes 43623 and 43613.

A variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City will announce to the media every Friday where crews will be collecting leave the following week. This will give residents time to rake leaves to the curb and make sure cars are off the street.

According to the City, there are several other ways to stay informed about leaf collection including:

Signing up for Toledo Text Alerts by clicking here

Referring to the map on the City’s website for information on specific addresses

Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020

Watch for signs being posted on your street

“In an effort to complete leaf collection by the end of the year, we are asking for the public’s help,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “Residents should rake or blow leaves into the street, just over the curb, as close as possible to their leaf collection date. Do not place leaves in the street weeks ahead of time. That will clog sewers and cause flooding.”

The City says crews will not be able to return to an area once collection has been completed unless it is a second pass area, and crews will return according to the schedule.

If you miss collection, do not place leaves in the street. At that point, residents have other option available to them including:

Composting the leaves

Take leaves to one of five drop-off locations open 24/7 Bowman Park Detwiler Park Ravine Park Woodsdale Park Elmdale Woodlot, located at 221 Elmdale Road. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday Dispose of leaves in your gray trash container



The City says all vehicles should be off the street for leaf collection in order to get the street as clean as possible. Crews will leave a tag at the homes where parked vehicles prevented the collection of all leaves. The tag includes information on what to do with leaves that are left behind under vehicles.

Curbed streets will be marked complete once a street sweeper has passed. Crews will attempt to complete a street in one day but it may extend into a second day

