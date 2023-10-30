13abc Marketplace
Crash into building temporarily closes salon on Monroe St.

The owner of Studio 32Nine is waiting for the City of Toledo to sign off on a temporary fix
A salon is awaiting repairs after a car crashed into the building.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a salon cost thousands of dollars in damage. The owner said it could have been worse.

“That’s where everybody’s at. We’re just thankful that everybody’s ok,” said Doug Keetion, who runs Studio 32Nine Salon, Suites, and Spa at 062 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606.

Keetion and his wife who runs the attached K’Janee Boutique, have been working out of this spot for one year. That’s after they purchased the building and relocated from their former shop at Dorr and Reynolds.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at about 7:45 PM, Keetion said he and his wife were at the Toledo Zoo for a fashion and hair show when the crash happened.

“I was about to go on stage and do my performance with my hair show and we finished that up and then the City of Toledo called me saying, ‘Hey, you need to get over here. You’ve got structural damage to your building and we need to go over everything with you,’” said Keetion.

By the time he arrived, Keetion said the car had been towed. According to police records, the vehicle was seized because the man behind the wheel was charged with Driving Under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation, as well as Failure To Control.

Toledo Police said the driver, a 28-year-old man from Montpelier, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening. No one else was involved. That man is set to appear in Toledo Municipal Court this Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

“The support that we’re getting from the community. I’m just thankful. And no one was hurt. That’s my daughter’s work area right here, and she normally works on Sundays. So, I’m glad no one was here. That’s the main thing. No one got hurt and no one was here. All this stuff is replaceable,” added Keetion.

Now, he and the 14 stylists who rent booths at Studio 32Nine are waiting for contractors to replace the glass in the door so they can reopen to clients. It’s a temporary fix until the wall can be replaced and the city signs off on what could be a lengthy and costly cleanup.

In the meantime, the attached boutique will remain open. You can follow Studio 32Nine on Facebook and Instagram for updates by clicking here.

