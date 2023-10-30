13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Driver crashes into pole, runs away leaving downed power lines on Manhattan Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be distracted at the time of the crash and possibly...
The driver of the vehicle was said to be distracted at the time of the crash and possibly intoxicated.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and ran away, leaving behind downed power lines on Manhattan Blvd. Monday afternoon.

According to police on scene, the driver of the vehicle was said to be distracted at the time of the crash and possibly intoxicated. The suspect was last seen headed westbound on foot on Manhattan Blvd. Police say they know who the suspect is but did not release a name.

A representative with Toledo Edison says he hopes to have the wires cleaned up and out of the street within an hour and a crew will head out to the scene at a later time to replace the pole. The downed power lines only caused power outages to the cemetery garage nearby and some light posts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay

Latest News

Ohioans will head to the polls on November 7, 2023, to weigh in on abortion access, marijuana...
Ohio extends early voting hours this week
ProMedica Monroe Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.
Monroe hospital taking precautionary measures after debris found in water
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
A variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each...
City of Toledo announces 2023 Leaf Collection schedule