Driver crashes into pole, runs away leaving downed power lines on Manhattan Blvd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and ran away, leaving behind downed power lines on Manhattan Blvd. Monday afternoon.

According to police on scene, the driver of the vehicle was said to be distracted at the time of the crash and possibly intoxicated. The suspect was last seen headed westbound on foot on Manhattan Blvd. Police say they know who the suspect is but did not release a name.

A representative with Toledo Edison says he hopes to have the wires cleaned up and out of the street within an hour and a crew will head out to the scene at a later time to replace the pole. The downed power lines only caused power outages to the cemetery garage nearby and some light posts.

