General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike

FILE - The General Motors logo is seen, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
FILE - The General Motors logo is seen, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, General Motors announced that it will delay electric pickup truck production at a factory near Detroit due to slowing U.S. demand for electric vehicles, to better manage its capital investments, and to make some engineering changes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers union reach a tentative contract agreement, according to an AP source.

The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

Those deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the four year and eight month life of the contract.

The person briefed on the matter, who didn’t want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly aid the deal, was to be announced early Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Tracking the first snow of the year
Healthcare workers protest in support of workers in Gaza
